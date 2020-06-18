Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Buys 688 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 67.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $171,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SWK. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 243,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,320,000 after acquiring an additional 64,250 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 83.7% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 10,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,544,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $256,055,000 after purchasing an additional 30,752 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 122,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,301,000 after buying an additional 8,270 shares during the period. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SWK traded up $0.93 during trading on Thursday, hitting $136.24. 54,108 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,711,880. The business’s 50 day moving average is $122.95 and its 200-day moving average is $137.52. The company has a market capitalization of $21.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.00 and a 1-year high of $173.67.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.07. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is presently 32.86%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Nomura Instinet reduced their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $145.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Nomura cut their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $145.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.94.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

Further Reading: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.