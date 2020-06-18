Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Buys 768 Shares of Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 3,072.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 793 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 0.3% during the first quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 16,024 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 1,296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 28.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 224 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 58.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 151 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 0.8% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,790 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. 86.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ULTA shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Ulta Beauty in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $315.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Ulta Beauty from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $286.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $257.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA traded down $5.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $218.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,282,046. Ulta Beauty Inc has a fifty-two week low of $124.05 and a fifty-two week high of $368.83. The company has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.78.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($2.00). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 6.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.26 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.60 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 3,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.41, for a total value of $833,004.54. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.55, for a total value of $128,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,512.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

