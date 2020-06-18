Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Buys 781 Shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 34.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 127.1% during the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DUK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $113.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective (down from $93.00) on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.43.

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Harry K. Sideris sold 1,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total value of $103,339.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,396 shares in the company, valued at $433,946.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $126,165.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,615.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,566 shares of company stock worth $293,251. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DUK traded down $0.77 during trading on Thursday, reaching $85.44. 141,173 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,259,737. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.01. Duke Energy Corp has a 12-month low of $62.13 and a 12-month high of $103.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 15.17%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.945 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.70%.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

