Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Buys 814 Shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) by 35.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SXT. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 16,513.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 172,452 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,691,000 after purchasing an additional 171,414 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 134.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 36,290 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 20,820 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,807 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. 87.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SXT traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,750. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $38.24 and a 12 month high of $75.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 30.92 and a beta of 1.06.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The firm had revenue of $350.68 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.70%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sensient Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Sensient Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

About Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and fragrances in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

