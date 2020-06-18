Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Buys 891 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,715 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 891 shares during the quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,830 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 26,775 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,241,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,679 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,119 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 67,795 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,439,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SEIC traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $55.89. The stock had a trading volume of 39,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,631. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.73. The firm has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.29. SEI Investments has a fifty-two week low of $35.40 and a fifty-two week high of $69.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.94 and a quick ratio of 5.79.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $414.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.12 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 29.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the asset manager to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.60%.

SEIC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub raised SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on SEI Investments from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.33.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

