Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Buys Shares of 9,281 Envista Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:NVST)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Envista Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:NVST) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C acquired a new stake in Envista in the first quarter valued at approximately $165,622,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Envista by 12.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,637,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,297 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Envista by 21.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,128,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,684,000 after acquiring an additional 723,121 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Envista by 215.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,746,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,559,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Envista by 75.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,129,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,041 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Envista stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.97. 98,934 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,321,520. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.50. Envista Holdings Corporation has a 52-week low of $10.08 and a 52-week high of $33.30.

Envista (NASDAQ:NVST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $547.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.07 million. Envista’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (down from $19.50) on shares of Envista in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Envista in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Envista from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Envista from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Envista from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.64.

About Envista

Envista Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells dental products in the United States and internationally. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

