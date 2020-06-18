Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lessened its position in Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,575 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Servicemaster Global were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SERV. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Servicemaster Global by 6.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 19,314,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $521,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,210 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its stake in shares of Servicemaster Global by 1.3% during the first quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 11,423,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $308,432,000 after purchasing an additional 145,366 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT raised its stake in shares of Servicemaster Global by 12.8% during the first quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 5,384,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $145,376,000 after purchasing an additional 612,368 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Servicemaster Global by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,267,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $165,000,000 after buying an additional 1,666,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Servicemaster Global by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,984,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,361,000 after buying an additional 870,750 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SERV shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Servicemaster Global from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Servicemaster Global from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (down from $36.00) on shares of Servicemaster Global in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Servicemaster Global from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Servicemaster Global in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Servicemaster Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.36.

Shares of NYSE SERV traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $35.74. The stock had a trading volume of 79,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,739,046. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.30, a PEG ratio of 28.38 and a beta of 0.81. Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $17.63 and a twelve month high of $58.78.

Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). Servicemaster Global had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $456.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Servicemaster Global Company Profile

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc provides services to residential and commercial customers in the termite, pest control, cleaning, and restoration markets in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The company operates through two segments, Terminix and ServiceMaster Brands. The Terminix segment offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with damage claim guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, mosquito control, crawlspace encapsulation, and wildlife exclusion.

