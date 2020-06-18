Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 192 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 15 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,264,225 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $23,563,444,000 after acquiring an additional 295,467 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,814,026 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,737,468,000 after acquiring an additional 98,084 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,403,934 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,110,389,000 after acquiring an additional 149,012 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,337,057 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,798,732,000 after acquiring an additional 22,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,707,376 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,310,974,000 after acquiring an additional 22,951 shares during the last quarter. 33.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 34 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,121.18, for a total value of $38,120.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,254,600.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 45 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,151.24, for a total transaction of $51,805.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,839.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 322 shares of company stock valued at $410,071 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $23.81 on Thursday, hitting $1,427.31. 1,043,194 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,504,682. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,013.54 and a 1-year high of $1,532.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,392.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,347.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $984.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). The company had revenue of $41.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.29 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GOOG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,580.00 to $1,425.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,530.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,580.52.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

