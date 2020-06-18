Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 213.1% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 126.5% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CCI traded down $4.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $165.40. 69,059 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,278,425. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.95, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $161.46 and its 200-day moving average is $151.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a one year low of $114.18 and a one year high of $176.85.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 15.59%. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.36%.

CCI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $147.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.50.

In related news, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.86, for a total value of $769,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,349,430.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.09, for a total transaction of $348,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $980,823.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,125,480. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Further Reading: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI).

Receive News & Ratings for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.