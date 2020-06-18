Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 153.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,476 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VMware in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of VMware by 169.2% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 245 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in VMware during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in VMware by 279.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 258 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in VMware by 6,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 476 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VMware stock traded up $2.15 on Thursday, reaching $143.39. The stock had a trading volume of 49,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,577,945. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $139.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. VMware, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.00 and a 1 year high of $183.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.81.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.32. VMware had a net margin of 58.44% and a return on equity of 30.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other VMware news, COO Sanjay Poonen sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.34, for a total transaction of $4,333,550.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 261,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,803,873.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 14,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total transaction of $1,730,339.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,570,934.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 218,454 shares of company stock worth $27,563,653. 28.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VMW. ValuEngine lowered shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of VMware from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of VMware from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of VMware from $135.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of VMware from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.22.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

