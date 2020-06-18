Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Has $162,000 Stock Holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 18.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,723 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,665,010,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $955,672,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in CVS Health by 744.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,974,728 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $815,313,000 after buying an additional 9,674,728 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in CVS Health by 468.4% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,042,981 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $224,325,000 after buying an additional 2,507,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in CVS Health by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 10,235,658 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $607,282,000 after buying an additional 2,487,300 shares in the last quarter. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CVS. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group reduced their target price on CVS Health from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on CVS Health from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.88.

NYSE CVS traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $64.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,494,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,050,802. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.11 and a 200 day moving average of $66.72. CVS Health Corp has a twelve month low of $52.04 and a twelve month high of $77.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.28. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The business had revenue of $66.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Alan Lotvin acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.14 per share, with a total value of $315,700.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 15,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,265.54. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP James David Clark sold 6,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $405,210.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,105. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,534 shares of company stock worth $604,560 over the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

