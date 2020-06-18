Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Has $164,000 Stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 19.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,206 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 675 shares during the quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Service Co. International during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Service Co. International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Service Co. International by 246.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Service Co. International by 1,416.0% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. 87.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Service Co. International news, Director W Blair Waltrip bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.65 per share, for a total transaction of $69,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 595,481 shares in the company, valued at $20,633,416.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SCI. CSFB lowered their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Service Co. International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. S&P Equity Research lowered their target price on Service Co. International from $53.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.50 target price (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Service Co. International in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.79.

SCI stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.59. 38,368 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,037,699. Service Co. International has a twelve month low of $33.93 and a twelve month high of $52.89. The company has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). Service Co. International had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 11.50%. The firm had revenue of $803.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Service Co. International’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

