Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Has $221,000 Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 79.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,188 shares during the quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEMG. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 23,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Davidson Trust Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 5,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tufton Capital Management grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 5,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $47.62. 514,024 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,965,531. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.65 and a 12-month high of $55.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.87.

