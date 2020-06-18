Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Has $287,000 Stake in Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,963 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 129.7% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,192,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,385,000 after buying an additional 4,061,148 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 191.0% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,169,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,612,000 after buying an additional 4,706,193 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,744,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,762,000 after buying an additional 890,787 shares during the period. BosValen Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $199,946,000. Finally, Wildcat Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $77,549,000. 29.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ZM traded up $3.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $240.21. 6,540,359 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,362,994. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $179.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,409.65 and a beta of -1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Zoom Video Communications Inc has a fifty-two week low of $60.97 and a fifty-two week high of $243.88.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.19. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 6.04%. The company had revenue of $328.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications Inc will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.25, for a total value of $2,352,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,352,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Janine Pelosi sold 190,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.07, for a total value of $30,180,305.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 191,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,290,005.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 816,417 shares of company stock worth $149,849,365 in the last ninety days. 24.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ZM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim raised their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $135.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $157.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoom Video Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.14.

Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

