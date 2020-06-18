Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 343.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter worth $2,650,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 186.6% in the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 123.1% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 705.2% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

BAH stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $80.23. The company had a trading volume of 36,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,946. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $54.37 and a 1 year high of $82.22. The company has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.87.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 53.41%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.99%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Citigroup raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Booz Allen Hamilton has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.42.

In related news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.13, for a total transaction of $156,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total value of $1,203,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

