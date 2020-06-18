Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Increases Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 870 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GD. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Security National Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 223 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 717.0% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 35,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GD traded up $1.91 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $158.96. The company had a trading volume of 78,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,399,287. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $45.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.04. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $100.55 and a 12-month high of $193.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $142.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.75.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.46 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 8.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 3rd will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.73%.

General Dynamics announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the aerospace company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GD. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on General Dynamics from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup raised General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $167.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. ValuEngine cut General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $188.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.21.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

