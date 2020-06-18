Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 22.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EQIX. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter worth about $474,940,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Equinix by 85.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 858,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $536,025,000 after purchasing an additional 396,675 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Equinix by 95.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 761,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,310,000 after purchasing an additional 370,877 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Equinix by 9,842.2% in the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 343,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 339,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Equinix by 20.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,211,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $756,896,000 after purchasing an additional 206,455 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EQIX traded down $3.88 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $694.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,457. The business’s 50-day moving average is $676.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $621.26. The company has a market capitalization of $59.91 billion, a PE ratio of 116.38, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Equinix Inc has a 52-week low of $477.87 and a 52-week high of $718.33.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.40 by ($4.02). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 9.00%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.95 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Equinix Inc will post 21.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were given a $2.66 dividend. This represents a $10.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. Equinix’s payout ratio is 46.65%.

EQIX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Equinix in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $730.00 price target for the company. Argus upped their price target on Equinix from $600.00 to $740.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Equinix from $584.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Equinix from $688.00 to $706.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Equinix from $680.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $697.05.

In other news, Director William K. Luby purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $652.22 per share, for a total transaction of $3,261,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,801,757.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $608.18, for a total value of $152,045.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,798,844.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,483 shares of company stock valued at $3,715,959 in the last quarter. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

