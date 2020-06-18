Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stake in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 129.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,046 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,371 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 4.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 188,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,870,000 after buying an additional 7,193 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 766.4% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 338,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,936,000 after buying an additional 299,016 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 39.5% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 284,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,829,000 after buying an additional 80,500 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 267.4% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 962,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,757,000 after buying an additional 700,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 34.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,725,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,927,000 after buying an additional 697,942 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Flowers Foods stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.94. 20,615 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,070,413. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.44 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.08. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.42 and a 12 month high of $25.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This is an increase from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.33%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FLO shares. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Flowers Foods from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Flowers Foods from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flowers Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.80.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets bakery products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Direct-Store-Delivery and Warehouse Delivery. The Direct-Store-Delivery segment produces and markets fresh breads, buns, rolls, tortillas, and snack cakes. This segment offers its products primarily under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Tastykake, Wonder, and Cobblestone Bread Company brand names.

