Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Lowers Position in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 57.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,603 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in CME Group during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Busey Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CME Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CME. Bank of America lowered their price target on CME Group from $216.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on CME Group from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on CME Group from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, BidaskClub cut CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.33.

Shares of CME traded down $2.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $176.15. 764,513 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,091,454. The company has a market cap of $63.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.32. CME Group Inc has a 52 week low of $131.80 and a 52 week high of $225.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 45.79% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In other news, Director Timothy S. Bitsberger sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.32, for a total value of $114,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,899,233.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 3,011 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $541,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,396,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Featured Article: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.