Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Lowers Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 41.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 858 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 613 shares during the quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,551,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 394.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 462,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,783,000 after acquiring an additional 368,890 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 478.4% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 331,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,505,000 after acquiring an additional 274,417 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 360.4% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 266,638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,393,000 after acquiring an additional 208,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,979,000. 88.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JKHY. Raymond James raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $176.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.71.

In other news, VP Steven W. Tomson sold 3,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.17, for a total value of $647,778.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock traded up $2.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $179.99. The company had a trading volume of 17,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,970. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $123.64 and a one year high of $195.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a PE ratio of 47.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.62.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.16. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 17.64%. The firm had revenue of $429.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.79 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 28th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 27th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 48.86%.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

