Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 133 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 875 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the first quarter valued at $85,000. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.86, for a total value of $440,233.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,399,339.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Philip A. Hadley sold 22,821 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.76, for a total value of $5,950,803.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 452,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,010,588.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,277 shares of company stock worth $12,078,368. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FDS traded up $1.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $301.58. 6,535 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,588. The company’s 50 day moving average is $290.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $276.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 32.02, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $195.22 and a 52 week high of $318.55.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.06. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 58.78% and a net margin of 25.01%. The business had revenue of $369.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 10 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.80%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FDS. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $237.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Northcoast Research lowered FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Oppenheimer began coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. FactSet Research Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $246.77.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

