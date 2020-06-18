Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 1,486 Shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) by 52.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,306 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in RPM International were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,473,673 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $87,610,000 after acquiring an additional 39,137 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in RPM International by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 799,631 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $47,578,000 after buying an additional 83,516 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in RPM International by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 770,436 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $45,594,000 after buying an additional 281,172 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in RPM International by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 715,585 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,577,000 after buying an additional 38,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in RPM International by 74.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 304,516 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $23,375,000 after buying an additional 129,736 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RPM traded down $0.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching $75.48. 10,193 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 572,042. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.87. RPM International Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.85 and a 12-month high of $80.10.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 30.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. Research analysts expect that RPM International Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RPM shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of RPM International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RPM International from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of RPM International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of RPM International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of RPM International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.25.

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. Its Industrial segment offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; polymer flooring systems; and fiberglass reinforced plastic gratings and shapes.

