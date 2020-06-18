Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 161 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,809 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.3% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 185,978 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $24,882,000 after purchasing an additional 5,922 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 4,826.5% during the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,414 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 6.1% during the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 6,034 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Quest Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 52.1% during the first quarter. Quest Investment Management LLC now owns 134,893 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,047,000 after purchasing an additional 46,179 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 42.6% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the period. 76.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HON traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $147.97. 104,055 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,351,230. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.35. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.08 and a 1 year high of $184.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $104.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.03.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.25. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 33.60% and a net margin of 17.38%. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Honeywell International from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday, April 17th. Atlantic Securities lowered Honeywell International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.47.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

