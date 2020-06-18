Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 906 Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $806,428,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,503,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,892,000 after buying an additional 351,773 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 1.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,440,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,211,000 after acquiring an additional 27,291 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 21.3% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 834,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,167,000 after acquiring an additional 146,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the first quarter worth $126,083,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Burlington Stores stock traded down $3.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $209.21. 13,365 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,058,075. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 305.28 and a beta of 0.73. Burlington Stores Inc has a fifty-two week low of $105.67 and a fifty-two week high of $250.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.31.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($4.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($3.53). The business had revenue of $801.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.81 million. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 26.65% and a net margin of 0.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Research analysts expect that Burlington Stores Inc will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Burlington Stores news, EVP Joyce Manning Magrini sold 12,231 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.57, for a total value of $2,477,633.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,894,610.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William P. Mcnamara sold 374 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.71, for a total value of $75,439.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,651,601.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,404 shares of company stock worth $3,415,972. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on BURL. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Burlington Stores from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Nomura boosted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Burlington Stores from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.78.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

