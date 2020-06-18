Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 73.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,906,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,143,909,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565,654 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1,607.8% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 2,817,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,652,917 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,779,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,413,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995,223 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,837,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,542,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716,903 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $329,407,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $312.28. 270,016 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,662,796. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $298.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $303.37. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $220.28 and a one year high of $340.63.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.