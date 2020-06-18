Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Sells 100 Shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,508 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Varian Medical Systems were worth $155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 0.6% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,658 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Varian Medical Systems by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 707 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. increased its position in Varian Medical Systems by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 2,625 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Varian Medical Systems by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 258 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Varian Medical Systems by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,245 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VAR traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $119.20. The stock had a trading volume of 19,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,146. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.62 and a 12 month high of $150.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of 43.94, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $118.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.34.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85. The company had revenue of $794.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.99 million. Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 7.51%. Varian Medical Systems’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VAR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Varian Medical Systems from $166.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Varian Medical Systems from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.78.

About Varian Medical Systems

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

