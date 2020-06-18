Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Sells 1,045 Shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 33.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,077 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,045 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of CDW in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 430 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of CDW in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CDW in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 755 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 90.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CDW alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on CDW. ValuEngine raised CDW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cfra lowered their price objective on CDW from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded CDW from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. BidaskClub cut CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on CDW from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.86.

CDW stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $117.06. The stock had a trading volume of 18,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,438. The stock has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.87. CDW has a 52-week low of $73.39 and a 52-week high of $146.09.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 97.93% and a net margin of 4.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CDW will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 25th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.25%.

In other CDW news, insider Matthew A. Troka sold 7,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total transaction of $707,030.99. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,816,017.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas E. Eckrote sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.97, for a total value of $534,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 141,533 shares in the company, valued at $15,139,785.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

CDW Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW (NASDAQ:CDW).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.