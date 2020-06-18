Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Sells 560 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRU. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in TransUnion by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 4.1% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 1.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 47.1% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 97.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TRU traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $89.81. 21,905 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,248,422. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.19. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $52.50 and a 52 week high of $101.16.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $688.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.25 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 24.01%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TransUnion will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 28th were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is currently 11.76%.

In other TransUnion news, CEO Christopher A. Cartwright sold 196,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.28, for a total value of $15,609,756.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 360,162 shares in the company, valued at $28,553,643.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David M. Neenan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.67, for a total transaction of $1,853,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 180,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,729,715.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 231,208 shares of company stock valued at $18,563,146. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

TRU has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $75.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.10.

About TransUnion

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

