Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LQD. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 112.1% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares during the last quarter.

LQD stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $133.85. The stock had a trading volume of 414,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,188,666. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $104.95 and a 1-year high of $134.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $130.08 and a 200 day moving average of $128.33.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

