PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.27.

PRO has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of PROS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on PROS from $65.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on PROS from $75.00 to $40.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on PROS in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on PROS from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of PRO stock traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.91. 11,379 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 402,981. PROS has a 52-week low of $19.73 and a 52-week high of $75.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.78 and a beta of 1.47.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.23). PROS had a negative return on equity of 32.79% and a negative net margin of 28.75%. The firm had revenue of $66.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.02 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PROS will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 6,000 shares of PROS stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 240,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,625,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 7,245 shares of company stock worth $280,819 in the last quarter. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of PROS by 20.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 343,305 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,653,000 after buying an additional 57,279 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of PROS by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 5,910 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PROS by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,538 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in PROS by 0.7% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,700,016 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,751,000 after purchasing an additional 12,070 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in PROS during the first quarter worth approximately $157,000. 94.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PROS

PROS Holdings, Inc offers artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that power commerce in the digital economy worldwide. The company's solutions enable buying experiences for business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer companies. It delivers its cloud-based solutions through the Internet as a Service on a subscription basis.

