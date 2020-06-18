Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) Shares Gap Down to $15.32

Provention Bio Inc (NASDAQ:PRVB)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $14.65, but opened at $15.32. Provention Bio shares last traded at $15.93, with a volume of 4,457,331 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Provention Bio from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Provention Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital raised their price objective on shares of Provention Bio from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Get Provention Bio alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.49. The company has a market capitalization of $787.32 million, a P/E ratio of -15.35 and a beta of 3.98.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts predict that Provention Bio Inc will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Provention Bio during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Provention Bio in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Provention Bio in the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in Provention Bio during the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the period. 22.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Provention Bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRVB)

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and cutting-edge solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-300, anti-TLR3 mAb, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101, a multivalent coxsackie virus vaccine for the prevention of acute Coxsackie Virus B Vaccine and the prevention of the onset of T1D.

Featured Story: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Provention Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provention Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.