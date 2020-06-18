ProximaX Price Tops $0.0008 on Major Exchanges (XPX)

ProximaX (CURRENCY:XPX) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 18th. One ProximaX token can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Kryptono and Coinsuper. ProximaX has a total market capitalization of $4.80 million and $381,602.00 worth of ProximaX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ProximaX has traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010654 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002031 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.95 or 0.01863677 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00172260 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00044482 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000753 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.41 or 0.00110903 BTC.

ProximaX Profile

ProximaX’s launch date was April 15th, 2018. ProximaX’s total supply is 9,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,097,456,550 tokens. The official website for ProximaX is proximax.io . ProximaX’s official Twitter account is @ProximaXio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ProximaX

ProximaX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Coinsuper and Kryptono. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProximaX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ProximaX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ProximaX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

