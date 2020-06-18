Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Bought by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,862,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,301 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.07% of Public Storage worth $369,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,610,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,299,064,000 after acquiring an additional 218,108 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,554,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,096,280,000 after acquiring an additional 86,807 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,935,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,576,104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950,445 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,871,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $768,945,000 after acquiring an additional 261,074 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,563,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $707,647,000 after acquiring an additional 53,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PSA traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $196.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 944,293. Public Storage has a one year low of $155.37 and a one year high of $266.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $191.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $34.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.13.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.08. Public Storage had a net margin of 52.93% and a return on equity of 30.33%. The company had revenue of $716.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $710.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 74.42%.

In related news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.18, for a total value of $53,848.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 13.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PSA. Cfra cut their target price on shares of Public Storage from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $254.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Public Storage from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Public Storage from $205.00 to $175.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $202.00 to $201.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.77.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

