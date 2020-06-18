Quasarcoin (QAC) 24-Hour Volume Hits $750.00

Quasarcoin (CURRENCY:QAC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. Quasarcoin has a total market cap of $362,532.91 and approximately $750.00 worth of Quasarcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quasarcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. Over the last seven days, Quasarcoin has traded 30.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00052290 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 78.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000172 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000270 BTC.

About Quasarcoin

Quasarcoin (QAC) is a coin. Quasarcoin’s total supply is 263,437,058 coins and its circulating supply is 168,437,058 coins. Quasarcoin’s official website is quasarcoin.org . Quasarcoin’s official Twitter account is @Quasarcoingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Quasarcoin

Quasarcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quasarcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quasarcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quasarcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

