Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Ramaco Resources from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Ramaco Resources from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ramaco Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.20.

Get Ramaco Resources alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:METC traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.25. 2,420 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,960. Ramaco Resources has a 12 month low of $1.75 and a 12 month high of $5.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $102.51 million, a PE ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.93.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The energy company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Ramaco Resources had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $41.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.89 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ramaco Resources will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources during the 1st quarter worth $649,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Ramaco Resources by 221.1% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 57,099 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 39,317 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 363,960 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 28,425 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 138,638 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 28,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

About Ramaco Resources

Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal in the United States. The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 20,552 acres of controlled mineral and 24 seams located in southern West Virginia; and the Berwind coal property comprising approximately 31,200 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia.

See Also: What is Cost of Capital?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Ramaco Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramaco Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.