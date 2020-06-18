RealChain (RCT) One Day Volume Hits $6,762.00

RealChain (CURRENCY:RCT) traded down 12.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. One RealChain token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including DigiFinex, CoinBene and OKEx. In the last seven days, RealChain has traded down 21.3% against the US dollar. RealChain has a total market capitalization of $114,283.45 and $6,762.00 worth of RealChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001218 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00044067 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $526.37 or 0.05588752 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002309 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00053161 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00031948 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004425 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00012280 BTC.

RealChain Token Profile

RealChain (RCT) is a token. Its launch date was July 3rd, 2018. RealChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 507,016,380 tokens. The official website for RealChain is rcfund.org . RealChain’s official Twitter account is @RealChainFund

Buying and Selling RealChain

RealChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, OKEx and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RealChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RealChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RealChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

