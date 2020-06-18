Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Receiving Very Negative Press Coverage, Report Shows

Headlines about Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) have been trending very negative on Thursday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Reata Pharmaceuticals earned a media sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the news articles that may have effected Reata Pharmaceuticals’ score:

RETA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $268.00 price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, June 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $328.00 to $254.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $362.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.11.

Shares of NASDAQ RETA traded down $2.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $158.46. 10,703 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,084. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.32 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.25. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $70.00 and a twelve month high of $257.96.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.98) by $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,542.06% and a negative return on equity of 322.36%. The business’s revenue was down 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.98) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals will post -8.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Elaine Castellanos sold 2,000 shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.97, for a total value of $287,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,468,509.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (Bard) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; and omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Friedreich's ataxia It is also developing RTA 901, which completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of orphan neurological indications; and RORgT Inhibitors that are in the preclinical development phase for the potential treatment of a range of autoimmune, inflammatory, and fibrotic diseases.

