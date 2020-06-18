RED (RED) Price Up 39% Over Last Week

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. One RED token can now be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, DDEX and Bibox. Over the last seven days, RED has traded 39% higher against the U.S. dollar. RED has a market capitalization of $424,982.86 and $2,230.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

RED Profile

RED is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2013. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 tokens. RED’s official website is ico.red-lang.org . RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang

RED Token Trading

RED can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, DDEX and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RED should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RED using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

