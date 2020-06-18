Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation, thirteen have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.60.

RDFN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Redfin in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Redfin from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Redfin in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Redfin in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Get Redfin alerts:

In related news, insider Adam Wiener sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total transaction of $690,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 296,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,228,511.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total transaction of $54,480.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,414.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,549 shares of company stock worth $2,546,204 in the last quarter. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in Redfin by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 12,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,727 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Redfin in the 1st quarter worth $265,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Redfin by 514.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 58,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 48,665 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Redfin in the 1st quarter worth $797,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Redfin by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 5,618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Redfin stock traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.77. 668,812 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,416,087. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.14 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.23. Redfin has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $37.24.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.11. Redfin had a negative net margin of 8.57% and a negative return on equity of 23.57%. The business had revenue of $191.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.74) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Redfin will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

About Redfin

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells residential properties.

Further Reading: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.