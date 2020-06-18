Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Shares Down 5.6%

Remark Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MARK) shares fell 5.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.33 and last traded at $2.34, 3,902,995 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 89% from the average session volume of 34,916,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.48.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MARK. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.25 price objective on shares of Remark in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Remark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Remark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $266.27 million, a P/E ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 3.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.88 and a 200 day moving average of $0.85.

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The information services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.11). Research analysts anticipate that Remark Holdings Inc will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its stake in shares of Remark by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 518,775 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 151,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Remark by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,713 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 26,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. increased its position in Remark by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 435,610 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.21% of the company’s stock.

Remark Company Profile (NASDAQ:MARK)

Remark Holdings, Inc, technology-focused company, develops and deploys artificial intelligence (AI) products and AI-based solutions for businesses in various industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Travel & Entertainment, and Technology & Data Intelligence. The company operates KanKan, a data intelligence platform that offers AI-based vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service products for the financial, retail, entertainment, education, and workplace and public safety industries.

