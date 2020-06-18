Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC) Shares Sold by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lowered its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC) by 24.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 164,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 54,021 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned about 0.14% of Retail Opportunity Investments worth $1,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROIC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 207.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 44,497 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 129.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,995 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 916,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 420,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,422,000 after purchasing an additional 35,778 shares in the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Eric S. Zorn purchased 29,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.22 per share, for a total transaction of $268,412.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,182.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $19.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.43.

NASDAQ:ROIC traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.57. The stock had a trading volume of 97,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,925,580. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp has a 1-year low of $5.84 and a 1-year high of $19.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.33. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 1.30.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $74.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.06 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 16.20%. Research analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of March 31, 2019, ROIC owned 90 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.3 million square feet.

