Ridley (ASX:RIC) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.90

Ridley Co. Ltd (ASX:RIC)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.90 and traded as low as $0.72. Ridley shares last traded at $0.72, with a volume of 80,781 shares.

The stock has a market cap of $222.55 million and a P/E ratio of 32.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.55, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is A$0.72 and its 200-day moving average price is A$0.90.

About Ridley (ASX:RIC)

Ridley Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides animal nutrition solutions in Australasia. It operates through two segments, AgriProducts and Property. The company provides its animal nutrition solutions to food producers in dairy, poultry, pig, aquaculture, sheep, and beef industries; laboratory animals in the research sector; and the equine and canine markets in the recreational sector.

