Rocket Pool (RPL) Price Reaches $1.88 on Top Exchanges

Rocket Pool (CURRENCY:RPL) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 18th. During the last seven days, Rocket Pool has traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar. One Rocket Pool token can now be bought for $1.88 or 0.00019945 BTC on major exchanges. Rocket Pool has a market cap of $19.31 million and $484,477.00 worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Rocket Pool alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001218 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00044067 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $526.37 or 0.05588752 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002309 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00053161 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00031948 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004425 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00012280 BTC.

Rocket Pool Token Profile

Rocket Pool (CRYPTO:RPL) is a token. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2017. Rocket Pool’s total supply is 17,922,515 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,279,742 tokens. Rocket Pool’s official website is www.rocketpool.net . The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is /r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @Rocket_Pool and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Rocket Pool is medium.com/rocket-pool

Rocket Pool Token Trading

Rocket Pool can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocket Pool should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rocket Pool using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rocket Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rocket Pool and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.