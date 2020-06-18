Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Stock Position Trimmed by Guardian Capital LP

Guardian Capital LP lessened its stake in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,983,554 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 32,175 shares during the period. Rogers Communications makes up approximately 3.7% of Guardian Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Guardian Capital LP owned approximately 0.59% of Rogers Communications worth $123,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXA raised its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 29.2% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 320,854 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $13,325,000 after purchasing an additional 72,600 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 2.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 589,705 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $24,490,000 after purchasing an additional 13,185 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Rogers Communications in the first quarter worth about $352,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 3.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 847,635 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $35,203,000 after purchasing an additional 24,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 3.5% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 3,802,834 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $157,932,000 after purchasing an additional 127,204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RCI traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $42.02. The stock had a trading volume of 250,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,793. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.30. The stock has a market cap of $21.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.48. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.20 and a 1-year high of $54.82.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 13.45%. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a $0.3519 dividend. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.33%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RCI shares. TheStreet cut Rogers Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Rogers Communications from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Rogers Communications from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on Rogers Communications from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.57.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

