Royal Energy Resources (OTCMKTS:ROYE) Receives News Sentiment Rating of -3.53

Media stories about Royal Energy Resources (OTCMKTS:ROYE) have trended very negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Royal Energy Resources earned a coverage optimism score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ROYE remained flat at $$0.56 during midday trading on Thursday. 10 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312. Royal Energy Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $2.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.59 and its 200-day moving average is $1.47.

Royal Energy Resources, Inc produces and markets coal from surface and underground mines located in Kentucky, Ohio, Utah, and West Virginia in the United States. It provides coal of various steam and metallurgical grades, including steam coal primarily to electric utility companies as fuel for their steam powered generators; and metallurgical coal for steel and coke producers who use its coal to produce coke.

