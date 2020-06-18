Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $33.35

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $33.35 and traded as low as $26.34. Sabine Royalty Trust shares last traded at $27.45, with a volume of 30,500 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of $401.10 million, a P/E ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.28.

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The energy company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.31 million during the quarter. Sabine Royalty Trust had a net margin of 93.61% and a return on equity of 868.60%.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.1556 dividend. This is a positive change from Sabine Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.76%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Sabine Royalty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $359,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Sabine Royalty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Sabine Royalty Trust by 216.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,808 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in Sabine Royalty Trust by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 11,113 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Sabine Royalty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $256,000. 9.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sabine Royalty Trust Company Profile (NYSE:SBR)

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. Its royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

