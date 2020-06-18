Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Shares Gap Down to $8.55

Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.16, but opened at $8.55. Sabre shares last traded at $8.46, with a volume of 132,160 shares trading hands.

SABR has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Sabre in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Sabre from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $6.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Sabre from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Sabre currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.81.

The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -20.45 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.13.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $659.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.80 million. Sabre had a positive return on equity of 5.38% and a negative net margin of 3.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sabre Corp will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sabre news, Director John C. Siciliano acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.54 per share, with a total value of $65,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 39,423 shares in the company, valued at $257,826.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in Sabre by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 65,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 17,600 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Sabre by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 245,993 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after buying an additional 60,349 shares in the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sabre during the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Sabre by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 228,297 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after buying an additional 21,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of Sabre by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 42,303 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 10,641 shares in the last quarter. 91.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sabre Company Profile (NASDAQ:SABR)

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

