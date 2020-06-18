Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF) Earns News Sentiment Rating of -3.53

News headlines about Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF) have been trending very negative on Thursday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Sampo Oyj earned a media sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ELMUF shares. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Sampo Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley raised Sampo Oyj from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research report on Friday, May 15th.

Get Sampo Oyj alerts:

Shares of Sampo Oyj stock remained flat at $$61.80 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 412. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.11. Sampo Oyj has a twelve month low of $48.54 and a twelve month high of $61.90.

Elisa Corporation provides telecommunications and digital services. It operates in Consumer Customers and Corporate Customers segments. The company offers its services under the Elisa, Elisa Saunalahti, Elisa Videra, Elisa Santa Monica, Elisa Automate, and Elisa Smart Factory brands. It serves approximately 2.8 million consumer, corporate, and public administration organisation customers in Finland, Estonia, and internationally.

Recommended Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Sampo Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sampo Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.