Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Getting Very Negative News Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

Media headlines about Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) have been trending very negative on Thursday, according to InfoTrie. The research firm scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Sanmina earned a coverage optimism score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the electronics maker an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of Sanmina stock traded down $0.58 on Thursday, reaching $25.20. The stock had a trading volume of 197,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,693. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.58. Sanmina has a fifty-two week low of $18.34 and a fifty-two week high of $34.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.92.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.23). Sanmina had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 1.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Sanmina’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sanmina will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SANM shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Sanmina from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub cut shares of Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Cfra reduced their target price on shares of Sanmina from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Sanmina presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

In other news, SVP Brent Billinger sold 922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total value of $25,216.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,742 shares in the company, valued at $512,593.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, and manufacturing design release; manufacturing solutions of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; final system assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

