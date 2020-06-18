Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) Shares Gap Up to $52.49

Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $52.54, but opened at $52.49. Sanofi shares last traded at $51.51, with a volume of 42,911 shares changing hands.
SNY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Argus lifted their target price on Sanofi from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sanofi from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.
The stock has a market cap of $127.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.
In other Sanofi news, major shareholder Sanofi sold 20,421,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.85, for a total value of $10,412,105,205.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Sanofi in the first quarter worth about $3,747,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 11.7% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,919 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 9.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,142,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,842,000 after acquiring an additional 460,930 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 0.7% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 159,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 70.9% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 18,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 7,586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.04% of the company’s stock.
Sanofi Company Profile (NYSE:SNY)
Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.
