Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) Shares Gap Up to $52.49

Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $52.54, but opened at $52.49. Sanofi shares last traded at $51.51, with a volume of 42,911 shares changing hands.

SNY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Argus lifted their target price on Sanofi from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sanofi from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

The stock has a market cap of $127.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $9.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 12.20%. On average, research analysts expect that Sanofi SA will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sanofi news, major shareholder Sanofi sold 20,421,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.85, for a total value of $10,412,105,205.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Sanofi in the first quarter worth about $3,747,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 11.7% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,919 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 9.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,142,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,842,000 after acquiring an additional 460,930 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 0.7% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 159,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 70.9% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 18,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 7,586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi Company Profile (NYSE:SNY)

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

